KC man shot, robbed outside gas station near 31st and Mersington

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is recovering Monday morning after he was shot and robbed outside a gas station.

It happened early Monday morning at Inner City Oil Company near 31st and Mersington.

Police say the man who was robbed and shot is expected to be okay.

Police did not release any suspect information, and they have not said if they have anyone in custody.