Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As the FOX 4 studio was getting set for a local pottery artist to show off her talent, FOX 4's Mark Alford and Nick Vasos took a moment to recreate the popular scene from 90s movie "Ghost," and let's just say it was a little strange.

"There are somethings that just shouldn't be recreated," Meteorologist Karli Ritter said while giggling.

Watch the original scene below: