Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Sisters, Servants of Mary, hosted their annual golf tourney at Painted Hills Golf Course in Kansas City, Kan., on Thursday, June 22nd. FOX 4's John Holt emceed the luncheon, then the Sisters, in full habit went out to the practice green and had their annual putting contest.

The Sisters provide in home hospice service for families in the metro. This is their Centennial Year as an order.