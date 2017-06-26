× Recent MU graduate accused of driving onto Mizzou Arena basketball court, causing $100,000 in damage

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A 23-year-old man was arrested after allegedly smashing through two gates and driving onto the basketball court at the University of Missouri over the weekend. Early estimates say suspect Nathaniel Conant caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.

Police were called early Sunday after a Volkswagen Passat was driven through a closed gate on the south side of Mizzou Arena. Maj. Brian Weimer says the driver then went through a garage door in the back dock area and damaged several golf carts before heading onto the court, where the tires left skid marks in places.

After exiting through the same dock entrance, the suspect is accused of smashing through a second gate near the stadium and fleeing. Conant is a December 2016 graduate, and the University of Missouri directory shows he worked in a university capacity as an “events assistant” for the SEC Network.

He was released Sunday night on $10,500 bond after being booked on suspicion of four counts of first-degree property damage and second-degree burglary.