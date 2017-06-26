Resident pays it forward to local woman who is giving other women a second chance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local woman took a personal tragedy to give other women a second chance by opening the doors to a transitional home, and now one of her residents wants to pay it forward.

"She's special for several reasons," Barbara said when asked why she wanted to nominated Johnnie Prince of Lisa's Transitional Home for the award. "She runs this house as manager, and she's like a mother, a mentor. I love her dearly. She's a beautiful lady."

Barbara said Johnnie can make you laugh in the worst of situations.

"Honestly, I'd probably be on the street somewhere or back in jail," Barbara said when she was asked where she'd be without Johnnie.

According to Barbara, Johnnie sometimes spends her own money to help people.

Johnnie said she started Lisa's house in honor of her cousin who battled with a drug addition and eventually lost her life.

FOX 4 loves your ideas for our future Pay-It-Forward stories. To nominate someone who’s not a relative, click on this link.