Willie Nelson concert rescheduled for Oct. 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starlight Theatre announced Monday that the rescheduled Willie Nelson and Family concert will take place Oct. 4.

The show will begin at 6:30 p.m.

It had to be rescheduled because the June 17 show was interrupted by severe weather.

According to Starlight, tickets from the previously scheduled event will be honored for the rescheduled performance. In the event that you are unable to attend the rescheduled date, refunds will be available at the point of purchase starting Monday, June 26.

If you need assistance with a ticketing issue (e.g. lost tickets) and you purchased tickets for the June 17 performance directly from Starlight Theatre, you will need to be able to verify your purchase information.

If you purchased tickets for the June 17 performance through an unauthorized source such as a broker or other reseller, you will need to contact that source for assistance.

