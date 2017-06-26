Zocalo restaurant to reopen Tuesday after roaches cause weekend closure

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After the Kansas City Health Department closed Mexican restaurant Zocalo due to a roach infestation, the restaurant said it will be reopening its doors Tuesday.

The Health Department confirmed Monday that the Plaza restaurant will be open for business on Tuesday.

Zocalo, located at 620 West 48th Street on the Plaza, was closed over the weekend after health inspectors visited the restaurant last week and found roaches. They did follow-up inspections and found the restaurant still had roaches. A sign on the door on Friday said it would be closed for the weekend.

The following notes were written on the citations issued to Zocalo on the following days:

City inspections

June 22

Observed live baby roaches behind fry freezer, on the side of Pepsi reach-in cooler, and basement area by restroom wall baseboard. Inspector observed a total of 3 live roaches.

Comply by June 25

June 20

Observed two live nymph cockroaches on the floor near the rear exterior door. Observed one live juvenile cockroach on the wall by the reach-in cooler near the rear exterior door.

Comply by: June 23

June 17

Observed live baby roach coming out of drain in front of reach-in cooler. Observed live roach run up the leg of prep table.

Comply by: June 20



June 16

Observed a dead roach on the dishwashing counter. Manager discarded the roach. Observed live roaches in the clock on the wall by the large ice machine. Observed a dead roach and egg sack on the floor underneath the back ventilation hood. Observed some live roaches on the floor underneath the Reach-in Warmer. Observed some dead roaches on the floor underneath the back two compartment sink. Observed some live roaches coming out of the wall underneath the back two compartment sink. Observed some live roaches on the floor behind the Pepsi Cooler by the Alto Sham. Observed some live roaches on the wall above the Pepsi Cooler by the Alto Sham. Observed some live roaches in the crack in the ceiling above the Pepsi Cooler by the Alto Sham. Observed some dead roaches on the floor by the back Pepsi Cooler by the back exit door. Observed some live roaches on the wall and floor by the back Pepsi Cooler. Observed some live roaches in the cracks at the tops of the floor to wall tiles by the back Pepsi Coolers. Observed some dead roaches on the floor by the steps leading downstairs. Observed some live roaches on the walls leading downstairs. Observed a live roach on the wall by the hot water heater. Observed some live roaches on the wall and floors by the storage racks by the Walk-in Cooler. Observed a live roach on the front of the Walk-in Cooler door. Observed a dead roach on the floor behind the Pepsi Coolers downstairs. Observed a live roach on the wall by the locked storage room downstairs. Observed some live roaches coming out of the pipe on the wall by the locked storage room downstairs. Observed a live roach on the ceiling in the hallway leading to the employee restroom downstairs. Observed dead roaches on the floor and in the loose floor to wall juncture by the rack next to the employee restroom downstairs. Observed some live roaches on the wall and floors in the locked storage room downstairs. Observed some live roaches on the floor and wall by the chemical storage racks downstairs. Observed a live roach on one of the electrical boxes on the wall downstairs. Observed several roaches inside of the boxes of single service items on the storage racks downstairs. Observed a live roach on the pipe on the ceiling in the locker room area downstairs. Observed some live roaches on the floor at the bar by the front Reach-in Cooler and behind the dishwasher.

Comply by: June 19



June 15

Observed numerous roaches coming out of the missing floor to wall tile on the steps by the back exit door. Observed a roach crawling in the crack in the ceiling above the Pepsi cooler by the Alto Sham. Observed a roach on the wall by the Pepsi cooler by the Alto Sham. Observed numerous roaches crawling in and out of the lower wall to the left of the Pepsi cooler by the Alto Sham. Observed numerous roaches crawling out of the top of the loose floor to wall tile behind the dish rack by the Pepsi cooler by the back exit door. Observed numerous roaches crawling up the wall behind the Pepsi cooler by the back exit door. Observed a roach crawling behind the cork board on the wall behind the dish rack by the electrical boxes on the wall by the stairs leading downstairs. Observed roaches crawling on the floor underneath the dish racks by the stairs leading downstairs. Observed roaches crawling on the floor underneath the storage racks by the Walk-in Cooler downstairs. Observed roaches crawling on the walls by the storage racks by the Walk-in Cooler. Observed roaches crawling on the floor by the Pepsi coolers downstairs. Observed roaches crawling on the floors in the hallway by the restroom in the basement. Observed numerous dead roaches on the floor throughout the entire basement. Observed numerous roaches crawling on the floor in the employee restroom downstairs.

Comply by : Sep 13, 2017