Army’s Redstone Arsenal in Alabama on lockdown due to ‘possible active shooter’

Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight. — Redstone Arsenal (@TeamREDSTONE) June 27, 2017

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The US Army’s Redstone Arsenal post in northern Alabama is on lockdown because of a “possible active shooter,” the facility’s Twitter account read Tuesday morning.

All entrances and exits are closed off, and those on base are ordered to shelter in place.

An ambulance service has been sent to the facility, said Kristin Clark, a dispatcher for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services.

Huntsville Police helping out with possible active shooter at Redstone Arsenal. All gates shut down. Employees told to shelter. pic.twitter.com/UJe7WpayDJ — David Kumbroch WHNT (@davidknews) June 27, 2017

Redstone Arsenal spokesman Christopher Colster said in a live broadcast that the base that adjoins the city of Huntsville received reports of a person possibly armed with a weapon at a building on the base.

Colster said there were no confirmed casualties and that officials hoped workers could return to normal activities within a couple of hours.

A safety drill was planned for Wednesday, but Colster said the report of a shooter was not part of any exercise.

Television stations in the area are quoting Huntsville Hospital officials as saying they’ve heard of no incoming patients.

The governor’s office says Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is being updated about the situation, but her office couldn’t provide any details.

Ivey issued a statement Tuesday saying, “My office is aware of the developing situation at Redstone Arsenal, and we are monitoring it closely. I am praying for a swift resolution to this matter.”

More than 30,000 government employees, civilians and contractors work daily at Redstone. It is home to Army missile defense programs and other military offices.

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, which oversees rocket propulsion operations, also is located at Redstone.