Burglars steal from non-profit that helps children with autism, OCD, ADHD and other disorders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Workers at a non-profit organization called ‘The Joshua Center’ discovered damage left behind by a burglar and thief Tuesday.

The burglar or burglars damaged doors inside the building and also took television sets and a laptop.

“I think it’s sad; one of those things people don’t realize the harm of what they’re doing,” said Cindy Reeves a mother whose child uses The Joshua Center’s services.

The Joshua Center for Neurological Disorders, 400 East Bannister Road, is a resource for both children and adults who live with Tourette Syndrome, High Functioning Autism, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Sensory Processing Disorder, ADHD and other associated neurological disorders.

The center hadn’t yet determined the value of the damage or items stolen.