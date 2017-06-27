Death of 45-year-old man now considered homicide investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a death investigation from Monday has been upgrade to a homicide investigation.

According to police, officers responded to an ambulance call in the 10400 block of E. 39th and were told that a man was inside and unresponsive.

That man was declared dead at the scene and later identified as Willie Reaws III, 45.

Police have not released any suspect information.

If anyone has information on this incident they are urged to call the TIPS hotline (816) 474-TIPS (8477).