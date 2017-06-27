× Dog escapes euthanasia, delivers 18 puppies

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Midwest Animal ResQ, 10312 East 63rd Street, shared on its Facebook page a picture of a Momma dog with her 18…. yes! 18 puppies that she just recently delivered. The organization says even though it is full, it put out a plea for a foster home for the pregnant golden retriever-mix. A volunteer named Ashlee spared her from euthanasia.

Midwest Animal ResQ is asking anyone who wants to help to donate gently used blankets and towels, paper towels, dog kennels, treats, toys, food, cleaning supplies and bleach.