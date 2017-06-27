Downtown Liberty unveils $5-million in renovations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- After a year of construction, Liberty officials are finally ready to unveil $5-million worth of renovations to their downtown square.

For the past year, crews tore up downtown and rebuilt it from the ground up.

They replaced water lines and sewers, widened sidewalks and replaced streets.

They are still putting on the finishing touches, such as benches and landscaping.

But the big work is done.

And business owners who've suffered through this construction believe a rebuilt downtown will attract many more people in the coming months.

"The construction made our street a part of downtown," Three Gables Decor owner Lonna Bissonette said. "It opened it up. People can see us now. We had wires across the street, we had holes, now we have a nice lights, nice cement, it's really nice."

You are invited to the festivities Tuesday.

There will be a ribbon cutting at 4 and the street performers and a balloon artist until 7:30 p.m., when a public band concert begins.