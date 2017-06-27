× Escaped Missouri inmate avoids capture another day

HOUSTON, Mo. — A Missouri inmate who stole a sheriff’s office van and escaped on Monday remained on the loose on Tuesday. Christopher Hunt, 33, had just gotten his prison sentence for two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle. Texas County deputies were preparing to move Hunt to prison when he overpowered a guard and took the van.

It happened at about 10:20 Monday morning. Deputies later found the van and Hunt’s jail uniform abandoned in Phelps County, Missouri, about 45 minutes away. Deputies say Hunt should be considered armed and dangerous.

Phelps County (Rolla, Mo.,) is about three hours and 45 minutes southeast of Kansas City.

Call 911 if you see him.