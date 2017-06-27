Independence Center mall owner warns it’s not able to pay $200 million loan by due date

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- The future of the Independence Center mall is in question because of the owner's financial situation that includes a $200 million loan that the ownership group says it is not prepared to pay.

Simon Property Group, a real estate investment group based in Indianapolis, owes a $200 million loan balance, which is due on July 10.

Independence Center mall’s anchor tenants include Macy’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dillard’s and Sears.

FOX 4's Kera Mashek visited the mall today and spoke to store tenants about whether they're concerned. She gives us a brief summary in the video player above. Come back to FOX 4 News at 5 & 6 p.m., for her complete story.