× Kansas City murder suspect told investigators he thought victim was a demon before shooting him

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors charged a man with murder on Tuesday after police discovered a man dead from a gunshot in a Kansas City home on Monday, the suspect telling investigators that he thought the victim was a demon after they snorted methamphetamine.

Prince, T. Conrad, 30, is accused of second degree murder and armed criminal action. Kansas City police identified the victim as 45-year-old Willie Reaws III.

Court documents say that Reaws was found dead in the basement of a home in the 10400 block of E. 39th Terrace on Monday at about 4 in the afternoon, he was shot in the head.

Witnesses told investigators that they last saw Reaws with Conrad just after midnight on Monday, and they were doing meth. They said they saw Reaws helping Conrad upstairs from the basement, who told them that Conrad had shot himself and they were going to treat his wound.

Officers discovered Conrad suffering from a gunshot wound less than half-a-mile from the home where Reaws was found. He was taken to a hospital and later interviewed. Conrad said he and Reaws snorted meth, and he thought Reaws was a demon so he took a handgun out of Reaws’ pocket and attempted to shoot him. Conrad missed and instead shot himself in the leg.

He said after he shot himself, Reaws wrapped a towel around his wound and then they went back to the basement. Conrad then said that Reaws told him: “shoot me in the head” and he shot Reaws once with a handgun. Conrad left the home and went to the area where officers found him.

His bond has been set at $150,000 cash-only, no court dates are listed yet.