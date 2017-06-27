Metro family left with many questions after Supreme Court lifts block on travel ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One metro family said the Supreme Court’s ruling on Monday that lifted the block on President Trump's travel ban is devastating news. The court narrowed the executive order, but sets a temporary travel ban in place for six countries, including Iran.

“I was so mad, because it`s kind of insulting,” said Iran Amani.

Amani, 36, said the temporary travel ban will be a challenge to reuniting with her family in Iran.

“What`s going to happen if I get sick, if I go to work, if any time that I really need my family to be here, what`s going to happen? Can they come? That`s the big question I have,” added Amani.

Amani moved to America 14 years ago. She`s trying to get her mother a visa to come to America to help with her son, who is 17 months old.

“I think it`s my son`s right to be able to at least have one grandparent here, there are going to be so many occasions I want her to be here for, so that`s why I`m really trying to make sure she`ll be able to come,” Amani said.

She said it was an already difficult and expensive process, and now she fears it will be even more difficult

“When somebody like me, whose husband was born here, whose son was born here, I`m a naturalized U.S. citizen, we should be allowed to invite our family to come visit us,” Amani said.

“In the meantime, before this case is decided as a whole, the majority of the travel ban will be put on hold, there`s a part of the travel ban that President Trump issued in January, and then again in March that will actually be allowed to move forward, and that`s only for nationals of the six countries mentioned,” said Andrea Martinez, an Immigration Attorney and Owner of Martinez Immigration Law.

Martinez said the fact the order won't be heard by the court until October creates anxiety:

“I have a lot of clients who are very scared,” said Martinez.

“I had a plan to go to Iran, and I didn`t know at that time, should I go? Or am I going to be able to come back to my husband? This is my home here,” Amani added, “I don`t understand... you want to punish the government, punish the government, but not ordinary people, it`s just unbelievably cruel.”

The high court won't be looking at "cruel", but will be looking at the constitution. However, the Supreme Court may have left the door open for families like the Amani’s.

In narrowing the president's executive order, it said the order can't ban travel of immigrants or refugees who have a "credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or organization in the U.S.”

Families hope that loophole will include them.