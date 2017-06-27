Mourners grieve loss of Kansas City man murdered, pray for little girl fighting for her life after shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On Tuesday night with heavy hearts, relatives and friends of a Kansas City maintenance worker recently shot and killed took time to remember him. An 8-year-old girl who police say was shot by another child on Sunday was also on the mourners' minds.

On a summer night, a circle of grieving family members and friends of 26-year-old Craig Barksdale gathered wearing T-shirts of their loved one they say died too soon.

"I can't hug him, reach out to him... I can't do nothing," mom Michelle Midgyett said.

Relatives say more than week ago someone shot and killed Barksdale outside a gas station near 80th and Troost.

"It has torn us apart, but we are Godly people. We are strong," aunt Cassy Midgyett said.

As they prayed for Barksdale's family and released balloons in honor of the young man, the moms, dads and grandparents just couldn't stop thinking about the 8-year-old girl police say was shot by a 7-year-old boy at a playground. The little girl now fighting for her life.

"My heart goes out to the little girl.You know I feel her mother's pain," Michelle said.

"We need to be more careful as a community to get the guns down or keep them locked up, or keep them out of the view of our children because it's senseless," Cassy said.

Police say the little girl remains in critical condition, and they're also still looking for Barksdale's killer.