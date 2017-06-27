New app could help save lives by connecting those trained in CPR with those who go into cardiac arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERRIAM, Kan. -- Today one thousand people across the nation will suffer a heart attack.

When time is critical a new app could connect you with the life-saving tools your family needs.

It is called "Pulse Point," and it's a free app that sends a notice to those trained in CPR if someone nearby goes into cardiac arrest. It also shows nearby AED machines.

App founders say every minute without help, the chance for survival decreases by 10 percent.

The app will help get immediate connect to nearby volunteers until emergency personnel arrive.

An American Heart Association trainer says the app provides an additional resource while you are waiting for help.

"We are finding that hands only CPR is making a big difference," said Julie Greene with Shawnee Mission Medical Center. "Compressing on the chest for teens and adults is a huge thing because it is usually cardiac related. So this app puts that right at your fingertips."

Learning hands only CPR only takes just a few minutes to learn. A number of hospitals in the metro offer a hands-on CPR training course.

Click here to find a certified class.