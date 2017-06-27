Owner of Zocalo blames Mother Nature for pest problem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Mexican restaurant on the Plaza that closed due to a cockroach infestation is expected to reopen Tuesday.

The owner of Zocalo released a statement on Facebook Monday blaming Mother Nature for this pest problem.

He says when it rained a couple of weeks ago, Brush Creek rose and caused the sewers in the Plaza to back up. That in turn caused the pests to retreat into their building.

In his statement, Chris Ridler wrote, “I want to thank our incredible staff who have worked tirelessly over this past week. They tore out affected walls and renovated much of the basement areas to help ensure we don't have this problem again. It has been a true testament to all of their character as we overcame this obstacle.”

The cockroach problem came to light two weeks ago, when health inspectors visited the restaurant and found roaches crawling in and out of walls.

They also found dead roaches scattered throughout the basement.

They told the owner to take care of the problem but four follow-up inspections revealed the roaches were still there.

Inspectors then forced the owner to close the restaurant until they could get rid of the pests.

The work they did in the restaurant’s basement over the weekend appears to have worked as the owner wrote they have, “completely remedied the situation”, and they will completely reopen for business Tuesday.

He went on to thank the customers for their patience while they were closed over the weekend and said customers who show his staff his statement on Facebook will get a free cheese dip for the rest of this month.

