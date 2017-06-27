Police searching for 36-year-old woman last seen near 63rd and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for a missing 36-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday near 63rd and Prospect.

Alesha Allbee was last seen around 11:15 a.m.

Family members told police that Allbee is developmentally disabled and has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old.

Allbee is described as a white female who is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 80 pounds. She has red/blonde hair and blue eyes.

When she was last seen, she was wearing glasses, a black coat and blue jeans.

If you see her call police.