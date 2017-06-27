Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews: Power Rangers, CHiPS and T2 Trainspotting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Is "Power Rangers" powerful? "CHiPS" road worthy? "T2 Trainspotting" spot on? FOX 4's Shawn Edwards shares what he and Russ Simmons thought in this week's Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews!

1) SABAN'S POWER RANGERS (PG-13)

Lionsgate

SHAWN

Tailor-made for fans. Not so much for everyone else.

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

2) CHIPS (R)

Warner Brothers

SHAWN

Perhaps the worst movie of the year so far. Juvenile jokes, elementary story and tepid acting. And those are the best things about this awful and misguided remake of the old TV series.

SHAWN: 0 Popcorn Bags

3) T2 TRAINSPOTTING (R)

TriStar Pictures

SHAWN

Not nearly as good as the original. Not nearly as bad as you may have heard.

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

"Like" Fox 4 Screening Room on Facebook!

Click here to receive weekly emails full of FOX 4′s entertainment news!

What’s our criteria for reviewing a film and awarding the popcorn bag ratings? Click here to find out.

Follow on Twitter: @fox4kc @RussSimmons1 @sedwardskc