Sen. Moran says health care bill ‘missed the mark for Kansans’ and is ‘pleased’ by delay of vote

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran says he is pleased with the delay in the U.S. Senate’s debate on a Republican bill to overhaul health care.

The Kansas Republican said Tuesday that the plan “missed the mark for Kansans” and did not have his support. Moran issued his statement after U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced a debate would not occur until at least next month.

The GOP bill would roll back much of former President Barack Obama’s signature 2010 health care law.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday morning he is delaying the vote while GOP leadership works toward convincing more Republican senators to get on board.

He says they are “still working toward getting at least 50 people in a comfortable place.”

Republican senators headed to the White House Tuesday afternoon to talk to President Donald Trump about the future of the bill.

McConnell said the White House is “very anxious to help” and encouraged senators to go to the meeting.

McConnell said health care is “a big complicated subject,” and complicated bills are “hard to pull together and hard to pass.” He told reporters on Tuesday that he was very optimistic.

A congressional analysis Monday said it would leave 22 million more people uninsured by 2026.

If every senate Democrat votes against the bill, Republicans could only afford to lose two of their own, which would result in a 50-50 tie, at which point it would fall to Vice President Mike Pence to break the tie.

At least five of the Senate’s 52 Republicans said before McConnell’s announcement that they wouldn’t support the bill. By Tuesday afternoon, Fox News reported that number at nine GOP senators opposed.

Pres. Trump said Tuesday if it fails, he won’t like it “and that’s okay.”

Moran said he will continue having discussions with patients and health care providers.