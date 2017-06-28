AMBER Alert issued for two kids abducted from Kansas has been canceled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. -- An AMBER Alert issued early Wednesday morning for two kids abducted from Ellis County, Kan., which is approximately 265 miles west of Kansas City, has been canceled, Ellis County Sheriff's Department said.

Investigators say Bryce McDowell ran the children's mother's car off the road Wednesday morning around 2:48 a.m. and forcefully took her children.

McDowell is known to carry a rifle, but investigators were not sure if he has it with him. The children, 1-year-old Cadenn and 3-year-old Mason McDowell, were believed to be in danger.

The alert was canceled around 7:15 a.m.

McDowell was driving a red Chevy Silverado pickup truck with an attached black flatbed. The truck is a 2008 model with Kansas plates 120GZV. The truck has black wheels and a black push bumper.