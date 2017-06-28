AMBER Alert issued for two kids abducted from Kansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. -- The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert early Wednesday morning for two kids abducted from Ellis County, Kan., which is approximately 265 miles west of Kansas City.

Investigators say Bryce McDowell ran the victim`s car off the road Wednesday morning around 2:48 a.m. and forcefully took her children.

McDowell is known to carry a rifle, but investigators don`t know if he has it with him. The children, 1-year-old Cadenn and 3-year-old Mason McDowell, are believed to be in danger.

Cadenn was reportedly wearing "Cars" pajamas and Mason was wearing "Mickey Mouse" pajamas at the time of abduction.

At 5:57 a.m., the KBI issued an update that said, "The photos shown were provided by the Ellis County Sheriff's Office of Cadenn and Mason. We have been informed that the picture is showing Mason, however this is not a picture of Cadenn. We are working to get an updated photo of Cadenn." FOX 4 has since update the story with the correct photos.

McDowell was driving a red Chevy Silverado pickup truck with an attached black flatbed. The truck is a 2008 model with Kansas plates 120GZV. The truck has black wheels and a black push bumper.

If you have information that can help find the kids call 911 immediately.