City leaders address Indian Creek Trail worries with area residents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Four homicides along the Indian Creek Trail in south Kansas City in the last nine months; the high crime is driving the city's top cop and mayor to meet with residents and answer questions face-to-face.

The president of the South KC Alliance, Stacy Johnson-Cosby, said, "We need to hear from them directly, and I love the fact that they’re coming out and investing the time."

Kansas City Mayor and interim KCPD Chief David Zimmerman met with residents Wednesday night to update them on where the death investigations stand and to explain new safety tactics. Johnson-Cosby said, "The mayor and police chief will actually be walking door to door in the neighborhoods knocking and sharing information on what they’re doing to reduce crime in our community."

Johnson-Cosby said four deaths in nine months on the Indian Creek Trail with no arrests leaves a lot of unknown. "I think that a lot of people are indeed concerned about getting back out in the trails because it’s a very active community and a lot of people use the trails," said Cosby-Johnson.

Pastor Chris Buford opened his church to host the public meeting. He said, "Our 5K that we had this weekend was actually on the trail as well, about a mile of the trail was part of our course."A lot of the people that are part of our church live and work in this neighborhood, so they’re invested in this well."

Investments in the trail include camera, horses, extra patrols; all things city leaders were expected to confirm for the public Wednesday night. Johnson-Cosby said, "They’ve told us some things they’ve done, and we want to hear about those tonight."