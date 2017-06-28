Fire investigators: Fire at vacant home near 19th & Lawn is result of arson

Fire investigators say the fire at a vacant home near 19th and Lawn appears to have been intentionally set.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire investigators say a fire at a vacant home near 19th and Lawn Wednesday appears to have been deliberately set.
The home was in the process of being demolished.
The home owner says he was supposed to finish cleaning up the rubble Wednesday.
