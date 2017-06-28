Looking for a great beach town to move to? Website says look no further than Olathe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- A city in Kansas was named one of the best beach towns to live in?

Believe it!

With summer being peak moving season, the personal-finance website WalletHub took a close look at 2017's Best Beach Towns.

“That absolutely surprised me, but I`m delighted to know that, I love it when Kansas gets recognized for the beauty we have in this state,” said Janice Robben, a Lake Olathe visitor.

Lake Olathe visitors say there are a lot of nice beaches on the coasts, like in Florida or California...

“I think it`s pretty cool that Kansas has a beach that could be compared to one of those,” said Aaron Tribbey, another Lake Olathe visitor.

So for Olathe, Kansas to be on a list of the best beach towns to live in is pretty exciting.

“I have traveled a lot, and have been to beaches along the coast, and various lakes, and I think it`s gorgeous, but I just don`t think we get the recognition,” added Robben.

WalletHub took a look at 2017's best beach towns to live in. To determine the most livable beachside communities, WalletHub compared more than 200-cities in about 50-key areas, from housing costs to the share of waterfront homes available, and the quality of beach water.

“I feel like Kansas is very overlooked, especially around New York, they think it`s just hills and grass, and really it`s not, it`s really beautiful,” Tribbey said.

Erin Vader, Olathe’s assistant director for communications, says there are plans in the works to make it even better.

“We`re undergoing a major parks master plan right now, so there will be a lot of enhancements to Lake Olathe that will make it a regional draw for visitors and residents alike,” said Vader, “Features of Lake Olathe will be a brand new beach, along with a marina and a beach house, there are proposed plans for splash pad and some other water features, along with a destination playground.”

Right now the city is in the design and development stage, plans for construction should begin at end of 2017, beginning of 2018, and first phase can be completed as early 2019.

Naples, Florida came in at number one on the list. Olathe was number 20.