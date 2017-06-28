Mayor and police chief walk the beat to get south KC neighborhood feedback on fighting crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City's mayor and top cop took to the streets on Wednesday to allay fears about growing crime in the south part of the city. Mayor Sly James and interim KCPD Chief David Zimmerman walked in a south side neighborhood to get residents' feedback on what more the city can do to curb crime, an area not far from the scene of four different homicides on or near the Indian Creek Trail since last August.

Mayor James and Chief Zimmerman knocked on doors, met several citizens, and talked to them about a number of things. High on the list: how safe is the citizens' south side neighborhood? They also addressed trail safety more than a month after Coach's Bar and Grill co-owner Mike Darby was killed while walking his dogs.

Mayor James said the walk and a town hall meeting with citizens were much-needed and scheduled long before Darby's murder and a recent spike in the city's crime rate.

"The more neighborhoods we have that organize into some sort of cohesive system and everybody is in line to get information and know what's going on, the better the neighborhood's gonna be," the mayor said.

Several people told Mayor James and Chief Zimmerman that they still would like to see more lighting and routine mounted patrols along the city's trails.