Mayor and police going door-to-door to engage public on crime prevention

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Sly James, Interim Police Chief David Zimmerman, City Manager Troy Schulte as well as commanders and officers with KCPD are going door-to-door to meet with citizens directly to talk about crime prevention and to hear concerns from the public.

The group is walking the area of 102nd and Virginia around 7 p.m. to talk about neighborhood watch efforts and to give crime prevention tips.

Just before that, at 6 p.m., the community is invited to join the city leaders and police at Evangel Church, at 1414 E. 103rd Street.

The event is sponsored by Evangel Church and the South Kansas City Alliance, and will be the first of three community engagement efforts planned.

Similar events will be held in midtown/east Kansas City area and in Kansas City, North. Details will be announced soon.

FOX 4 will have more on the event on our FOX 4 newscast tonight at 5 and 9 p.m.