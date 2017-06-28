One victim identified in double fatality crash at 33rd & Prospect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man and a woman are dead after a car crashed early Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 4:30 a.m. near 33rd and Prospect.

Investigators say the Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on Prospect at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree.

Friends identified the female victim as Gillian Marshall, who was sitting in the back seat.

A man in his 20s sitting in the front also died. He has not yet been identified. Neither was wearing a seat belt.

The driver, who is a male, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers say he was not being very cooperative. A detective and a DUI officer at the hospital are working to see if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

The Accident Investigative Unit had Prospect taped off from 33rd to 34th Street as they took measurements and try to figure out how fast the driver was going.

Investigators say speed was a factor in the crash.