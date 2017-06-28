× President promises ‘big surprise’ on Republican health care effort

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says the Republican health care effort is “working along very well” and suggested there could be a “big surprise coming.” The White House did not elaborate on what Trump meant.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump told reporters getting approval of a Senate health care bill will be “very tough.” But he predicted that Republicans will at least “get very close” and may “get it over the line.”

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell postponed a vote on the Republican health care bill this week because he lacked the votes.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling on Trump to meet with Republicans and Democrats on the Senate bill. Asked about the request, Trump said Wednesday that Schumer “hasn’t been serious.”

He added: “Obamacare is such a disaster, such a wreck. And he wants to try and save something that’s really hurting a lot of people.”

Meanwhile, count Maine’s Republican Gov. Paul LePage among those opposing the Senate health care bill.

LePage was asked if he backs the legislation and he said no, complaining that the bill doesn’t go far enough to fix current law. Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins opposes the bill.

LePage, who was at the White House on Wednesday, said he met with Collins Wednesday morning.

Collins is one of nearly 10 Republicans who have expressed opposition to the bill. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell postponed a vote this week because he lacked the votes.

Several Republicans governors — among them Ohio’s John Kasich and Nevada’s Brian Sandoval — oppose the bill, fearing the cost to states if Medicaid expansion is phased out.