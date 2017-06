Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With July still to come the Salvation Army and Kansas City Power and Light handed out free fans to residents in need.

That giveaway took place Wednesday morning on the corner of Truman and Van Brunt Boulevard.

Kansas City Power and Light donated the fans.

People who live without air conditioning are encouraged to call the United Way "2-1-1" action line for options on finding cool places inĀ Missouri or Kansas.