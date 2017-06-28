Semi hits, kills 73-year-old tractor driver in Sedalia

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. — A semitrailer driver struck and killed a Sedalia man who was driving a tractor Tuesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s online crash report, the semitrailer struck the rear of a tractor around 8:09 a.m. along northbound US 65 south of Highway V and caused the tractor to overturn and eject the driver. Charles Griggs, 73, was transported to a nearby hospital but later died.

The impact caused the semitrailer driver to run off the road. It eventually came to a stop on its side partially blocking the right side of the road.

The semitrailer driver was wearing his seat belt and was not injured.