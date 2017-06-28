Silver Alert issued for missing Grandview woman canceled after she’s found safe

**Update: The Missouri Highway Patrol says that Ms. Hallowell has been found safe.**

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — The Grandview Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing a woman who is reportedly “at risk.”

Rita Hallowell is 73 years old, stands 5’1″ and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red dress and red cowboy boots.

People last saw her in the area of 3700 block of Blue Ridge at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

If you have seen her or know where she is, please call Grandview police at (816) 316-4985 and select option 1.