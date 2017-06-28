Two dead, third injured in single-vehicle crash near 33rd and Prospect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two people are dead after a car crashed early Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 4:30 a.m. near 33rd and Prospect.

Investigators say the car was traveling south on Prospect when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree.

A female in her 40s or 50s in the backseat and a man in his 20s sitting in the front both died. Neither was wearing a seat belt.

The driver, who is a male, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers say he was not being very cooperative.

The Accident Investigative Unit has Prospect taped off from 33rd to 34th Street as they continue to take measurements and try to figure out how fast the driver was going.

Investigators say speed was the cause of the crash. They don't believe the driver was impaired.