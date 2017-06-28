Vietnam veterans memorial replica and mobile education center makes its way to Mo.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington traveled thousands of miles and arrived in the metro Wednesday.

The "Wall that Heals" includes the names of more than 58,000 service members who died or remain missing from their military service in the Vietnam War. Ten of those names are from Johnson County, Mo.

This weekend, you can see the traveling replica on the campus of the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Mo.

The Wall That Heals, located on the James C. Kirkpatrick Library lawn, is open to the public 24 hours a day starting at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, June 29, through 3 p.m. Sunday, July 2.

Free parking is available in the UCM parking lots on Clark Street, across from the library. Missouri Street located west of the library will be closed for this event.