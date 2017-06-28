Vision for future of Berkley Riverfront Park shows mix of apartments, retail space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Port Authority unveiled its vision of the future for Berkley Riverfront Park Wednesday.

Their goal is to attract people from all over the metro to live, work and play on the Riverfront.

In recent months, developers have begun building on these 80-acres of undeveloped land.

A mixed-use development project called Union is currently under construction. They plan to open next summer with more than 400 apartments and lots of retail space over six acres of land.

Also being built on the Riverfront is a unique dog park called Bar K, which will include a restaurant that serves humans and dogs. They plan to open next year as well.

Several festivals are already held here, including Riverfest on July 4, and the city is considering expanding the streetcar line from the River Market to the Riverfront to give people easier access to this area.

Port KC officials say this is just the start of future development here, and you can learn more about it at the two public events.

The first one is from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Oppenstein Brothers Memorial Park at 1123 Walnut Street.

The second event is Wednesday at the Riverfront from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., where they will have free ice cream treats, a free fitness class, and free sand volleyball games.

Dogs are also invited to this event.