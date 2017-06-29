Felony Lane Gang Task forces releases new images of two people they need help identifying

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — The Felony Lane Gang Task force released two new images Wednesday of two people they say they would like to identify.

The photos appear to have been taken in Leawood, Kan., but the specific location was not given.

The gang with Florida origins got its name because of the outside lane of the bank they’d often use to wipe out bank accounts. They target women and their purses, and were last spotted in Leawood and Overland Park last week.

Police said they broke out car windows at the Leawood City Park pool and the dog park at Stoll Park. They grabbed the purses that were left inside the cars and took off with them and the credit cards inside.

The Felony Lane Gang Task Force has been tracking the gang’s movement across the country, and according to their Facebook page, they prey on moms, especially those in affluent areas.

The task force released photos on Wednesday, June 21 of the suspects after they used one of the victim’s credit cards at a local Walmart.

Since the gang is constantly on the move, police say they are tough to catch.

FOX 4 is waiting to hear back from police on whether the photos from last week are related to the ones released Wednesday.

If you recognize anyone pictured in any of the photos, you’re asked to contact Det. Marchese at (913) 663-9314.

