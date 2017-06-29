Independence police say shoplifting suspects involved in crash that leaves many injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- The Independence Police Department is asking for drivers to steer clear of E. 39th Street and Independence Center Drive while they investigate and clear a crash with multiple vehicles involved.

The police department says the shoplifting suspects fled from pursuing officers and then crashed, leaving several people needing medical attention. The extent of the injuries aren't currently known, nor is the total number of suspects or where they shoplifted from.

