Juvenile Justice Center forced to cancel hearings, visitations after power outage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A power outage forced all court hearings to be canceled at the Juvenile Justice Center Thursday.

The power outage is due to a transformer that quit working Wednesday afternoon. That transformer was connected to hundreds of businesses and residences.

The cancellations include visitation.

The transformer that went out affects an internal transformer at the Family Justice Center as well.

The power outage has affected 900 businesses and residences in the area.

Repairs are set to begin at 6 a.m. and last throughout Thursday.

All court hearings will be rescheduled.