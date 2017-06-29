Kansas City police officers honored for bravery in the line of duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Thursday was a big night for dozens of Kansas City police officers. Family and friends call the police officers honored courageous, every day heroes.

"Every day is different. Every day is a new experience," said Officer Belkis Cisneros.

Officer Cisneros says one of worst nights so far of her four years with the Kansas City Police Department was on August 13, 2016.

"The worst call that I go on is the ones that involve kids," she said.

That night the mother of two and several fellow officers rushed to 58th and College after hearing 8 and 9-year-old cousins had both been shot during a drive-by shooting.

"It's overwhelming. It wasn't a good call. It was a very horrific scene," she said.

Cisneros say she and her colleagues did everything they could to help the bleeding boys. The officers quickly gave the children first aid treatment. Cisneros grabbed and rushed to help the 9-year-old.

"I take him outside. Officer Green was out there. He says he had a pulse. He started giving him CPR," she recalled.

Sadly, both boys died.

"It was very disappointing," Ofc. Cisneros said.

Almost a year later, she and dozens of fellow officers all received awards for their bravery in the line of duty, and their dedication to serving and protecting the community. Former Officer Sam Sneed also received a purple heart.

Two years ago he chased down a hit-and-run suspect who plowed into a school bus full of children. During the pursuit, Sneed broke and detached his ankle, which forced him to suddenly retired after 15 years with the force.

"It's nice to recognized by your fellow officers and the department, so that's a really good feeling," he said.