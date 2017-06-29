Kansas City woman files lawsuit against Uber alleging that driver with criminal history raped her

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman is suing the ride-sharing service Uber, claiming that a driver raped her earlier this year. The lawsuit alleges that the driver was a known criminal who was convicted in Illinois for attempted murder and has a pending criminal case for assault in St. Louis.

Law firm Stueve Siegel Hanson is representing the woman, who is a post-graduate student in Kansas City. Its lawsuit filed on June 2 accuses Uber of negligence, fraudulent concealment and intentional l infliction of emotional distress.

In a news release from the law firm, it says that Uber acknowledged the warning following the alleged assault in St. Louis, but permitted the driver to stay on the road. Several weeks later, the victim says the driver raped her.

“It is shocking that Uber would hire someone convicted of attempted murder in the first place,” attorney Norman Siegel stated in the news release.

“But it is truly unconscionable that Uber would permit this driver to continue to drive for the company after Uber was expressly warned that he violently assaulted a woman and presented an immediate danger to Uber passengers.”

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages to be determined at a jury trial.

Uber says the allegations are troubling and the company is looking at the lawsuit.