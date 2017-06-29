KCPD goes door to door to warn of celebratory gunfire dangers with parents of girl killed in 2011

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City, Mo., police are going door to door Thursday afternoon to try to curb celebratory gunfire during the July 4th holiday.

In 2011, a celebratory bullet was fired at the Whispering Lake Apartments near the Truman Sports Complex.

That bullet traveled 1,000 feet across the lake, hit and killed an 11-year-old girl named Blair Shanahan Lane.

The parents of the young lady will go along with officers to remind people of the dangers of celebratory gunfire.

KCPD will be closely monitoring their "shot spotter" technology, which automatically detects when and where shots are fired.

Officers are concentrating on areas where gunfire was spotted last year.

Police say there were high levels of gunfire detected in certain areas, and a 15-year-old was hit last year.

Chief David Zimmerman recently wrote in his blog stressing the importance of not firing guns into the air.

"Bullets fired into the air come down, damaging property and injuring or killing people," he wrote.

The door-to-door canvassing starts Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. and continues Friday.