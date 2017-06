× Man drives car into Brush Creek; witnesses say it looked intentional

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, at 12:04 pm officers responded to a car in Brush Creek near Ward Parkway and 50th Terrace. Witnesses told police it appeared the driver purposefully drove into the creek.

Officers made contact with the male driver and a female passenger with minor injuries. It is unclear at this time why the driver drove into the creek.