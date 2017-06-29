× Man says Moberly hitchhiker pointed knife at him, stole his car to see his girlfriend

MOBERLY, Mo. — Clay County prosecutors charged Shaun Fox, 36, of Kansas City, with armed criminal action, first-degree robbery and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Police say on Tuesday, the 25-year-old victim was driving home when he saw a hitchhiker and offered him a ride. Once inside the car, the hitchhiker displayed a long, fixed blade knife and told the victim, “I’m going to take your car and if you make any noise, I will hurt you.”

The man then gave the victim directions to N.E. 37th Street and N. Lister Drive where he demanded that the victim get out of the car. The victim went to a home in the area to call 911.

Police ‘pinged’ the victim’s cell phone to locate the suspect, which led them to Shaun Fox. The victim identified Fox as the hitchhiker who robbed him and took his car.

When police questioned Fox, they say he waived his Miranda Rights and told police he needed the car to go see his girlfriend in Sugar Creek. He told police that the victim offered Fox his car, but may have felt threatened because he put his hand on the victim’s leg. Fox denied ever having a knife.