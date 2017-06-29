× Man without pants robs Northland gas station; police arrested naked suspect next day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man wearing only a pink shirt and flip-flops robbed a Northland gas station on Tuesday and now police and prosecutors say they have identified and charged that half-naked robber.

Jeremy McNack, 25, is charged in Clay County with robbery and armed criminal action at the World Liquors Shell gas station, 600 N.W. 68th Street. Police say he used a black, unknown handgun when he demanded money. a

The day after McNack robbed the gas station, police say he went to the Crown Center area and damaged classic cars in the Crown Center parking lot. When police arrested him on Wednesday, June 28th, they say he was naked, had feces on his hands, and was under the influence.

McNack is also a suspect in a robbery at another Shell gas station at 5401 N.W. 64th Street.

Bond was set at $100,000.