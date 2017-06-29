Mission Gateway Project stalled for the fourth time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSION, Kan. -- A long anticipated construction project in Mission, Kan., is once again being delayed.

When the Mission Mall closed back in 2005, no one thought it would take long to do something with the land off Johnson Drive and Roe. But it has and Wednesday night, the developer revealed new plans on exactly what he wants to build here.

Besides bringing in retails stores, restaurants, apartments, a hotel and a big box store, he wants to include an office building.

A memo to Mission city leaders indicates the developer is in active negotiations with an office tenant that would increase the overall costs of the project by $44-million.

That would bring the total costs to $214-million, paid for with a combination of tax increment financing, a special sales tax, bonds and private financing.

This is the fourth time this plan has been revised.

Back in 2006, the developer wanted to build a destination aquarium, but then the economy sank and so did the project.

In 2012 a mixed use concept came forward but went nowhere.

Then they planned to make Walmart an anchor store here, but complaints from the public led to the big box chain withdrawing from the project.

Now they're looking at a 75,000 square foot office tower next to retail stores, apartments, a hotel and a big box store of some kind.

So far the developer has racked up more than $38-million in costs getting the land ready. But when it’s complete, the Mission Gateway is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of people to this area every year and bring millions of dollars in sales taxes to Mission.

Due to the changes in the project, the City Council agreed to move the public hearing to August 16. That is when Mission residents will be able to learn more about the project and share their opinions with city leaders.