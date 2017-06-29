Olathe Fire Department demonstrates just how dangerous fireworks can be

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- In an effort to keep people safe many cities ban the sale and use of fireworks, including Olathe.

On Thursday the city's firefighters demonstrated just how quickly burns can happen and how bad they can be. They say this is why cities ban fireworks and even sparklers.

The holiday favorite can burn at temperatures up to 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit-- that's as hot as volcano lava.

Firefighters say with temperatures such as that, it's important to leave the fireworks to the professionals.

Professionals take extensive safety precautions and follow many regulations when creating such spectacular displays.

"In the U.S., fireworks cause more than 18,000 reported fires every year," said Capt. Mike Hall with the Olathe Fire Department. "That's where they actually call for help. When you look at sparklers, emergency rooms across the country, a quarter of those visits from fireworks were going back to the sparkler. Fireworks, whether they were in the air or on the ground, you have to have a big respect for them."

Nurses say if you do experience a burn at home, run it under cool water. Cold water constricts the blood vessels, which is bad for burned skin.

If you're looking for a professional fireworks display --look no further than Olathe. A public display is at the College Boulevard Activity Complex Tuesday at 9:45 p.m.