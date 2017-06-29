× Teen charged in January robbery of Olathe gun store

OLATHE, Kan. — Tyreese Johnson, 17, of Kansas City, Kan., is charged in Johnson County, Kan., with breaking into an Olathe gun store and stealing a firearm.

Police say Johnson broke into the Olathe Gun Shop, 700 block of S. Rogers Road, on January 17th, when he was still 16-years-old.

At about 4:15 a.m., a small pickup arrived at the store and the people inside forced their way into the store. Once inside, they took numerous firearms.

In addition to the burglary to steal a firearm charge, he also faces one count of theft and one count of criminal damage.

Bond was set at $150,000 cash or surety. If released on bond, he’s to be under house arrest on GPS.