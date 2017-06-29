Violence strikes again on KCATA bus as 25-year-old man is stabbed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A 25-year-old stabbing victim is undergoing surgery Thursday after sustaining a serious injury to his stomach.

Police say the victim and the suspect were on a KCATA bus somewhere between 40th and 43rd heading north on Prospect when there was a scuffle that occurred near the bus driver.

The victim was stabbed in the abdomen.

Police say they found the suspect near 40th and Prospect.

Earlier this month, a fight on a KCATA bus sent a man with a knife through the windshield. One person ended up with stab wounds.

At the time KCATA said they only have about 15 or so violent incidents such as this a year, many of which aren’t nearly extreme as that fight.